WWE Renames Io Shirai Following Main Roster Debut, Latest On Dakota Kai’s Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, at Saturday’s SummerSlam, Io Shirai made her WWE return alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai, who were also making their comebacks.

Shirai was constantly called “Sky” by Corey Graves. As WWE.com has confirmed, there wasn’t an error and Io Shirai is now known as IYO SKY.

News about the group was reported by Fightful Select. Talent had informed them that they expected Bayley’s comeback, and that turned out to be the case.

People in the company believed Triple H would make it a top priority to bring back Kai, who had been fired in April. It was also stated that she had conversations with AEW, but they never progressed much beyond an introduction. Some on the roster were urging her to join.

After her injury in April and in the weeks before her return, Shirai had no original plans for NXT. WWE officials could only answer “it appears so” when asked if a new contract had been signed. It was due to expire next month.

Click here for WWE SummerSlam 2022 results. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are some clips and photos from their return: