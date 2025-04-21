WWE Reportedly Concerned About Lawsuit Following Steve Austin Crash

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made his signature entrance on a four-wheeler during WrestleMania 41 Sunday, but the moment took an unexpected and potentially serious turn.

As part of a light-hearted segment, Austin drove his ATV at full speed around the ringside area before announcing an attendance of 63,226 for Night Two of WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two-night combined total was 124,693. He joked about requesting a recount due to the visibly packed stadium, then ended the segment in true Austin fashion—by chugging a few beers in front of a roaring crowd.

However, the moment quickly went viral for another reason. As captured on fan videos and highlighted by Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin appeared to crash the ATV into the barricade, inadvertently hitting a female fan seated near ringside. The incident prompted a quick response from WWE President Nick Khan, who rushed over to check on the fan immediately after the collision.

During the Observer broadcast, Bryan Alvarez commented:

“Austin sprinted down in the ATV or whatever, and he flies around the ring, and he smashed into the barricade. He knocks this woman back, and he jumps off and gets in the ring. Nick Khan flies over and starts talking to the lady. We’ll see what happens, man.”

Dave Meltzer added:

“Hey, Nick Khan is a smooth operator.”

Alvarez then revealed the company’s concern:

“He is. I heard they’re nervous about this one.”

As of now, there has been no official statement from WWE or Steve Austin regarding the incident. While the fan did not appear seriously injured on camera, the company is reportedly cautious about potential legal fallout due to the widespread nature of the clip online.

