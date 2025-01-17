WWE Reportedly Discussing Creative Plans For Malakai Black

Malakai Black’s tenure with AEW has come to an end, and speculation is growing about his future. While AEW CEO Tony Khan had previously stated that Black was under contract until 2027, recent reports suggest otherwise, with many believing Black could become a free agent as early as March 2025, if not sooner.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, influential figures in WWE are strong advocates for Black and view him as a potential top singles star. Keller noted that those close to Black believe he feels more comfortable with Paul Levesque (Triple H) in charge of WWE creative compared to Vince McMahon. It was also reported that Black never established a strong rapport with Khan during his time in AEW.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided additional context:

“While the specific date his contract expires isn’t known, it’s pretty clear the 2027 date that was said by Tony Khan isn’t correct, at least from the belief in WWE since they are talking creative ideas for him.”

Meltzer further noted that while reports indicate Black’s AEW contract may expire soon, the exact date remains uncertain. Black joins other AEW stars like Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix, who are also believed to be WWE-bound once their contracts end.

If Black does return to WWE, fans are eager to see how he will be reintroduced, especially given the creative interest reportedly being discussed for him.