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WWE Reportedly Explored Sphere Promotion For WrestleMania 42 Week

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE expressed interest in having a promotional piece displayed at the Sphere during WrestleMania 42 week. However, the report mentioned that despite this inquiry, no agreement has been reached between WWE and the Sphere.

There was even an initial concept for the display featuring Danhausen.

The report also stated that a deal hasn’t materialized yet due to the high cost of advertising at the domed arena. As of now, it seems unlikely that there will be any WWE advertisements at the arena next week.

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