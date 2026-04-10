WWE Reportedly Eyeing Multiple NXT Call-Ups After WrestleMania 42

Several NXT talents are reportedly under strong consideration for main roster call-ups following WrestleMania 42, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer reports that Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, and Jacy Jayne are among the names currently being heavily discussed for promotion to Raw or SmackDown.

Recent developments in NXT have also impacted the conversation. Lola Vice and Tony D’Angelo capturing the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Championship, respectively, at NXT Revenge are said to have taken them out of immediate call-up plans, as both are now positioned as key figures on the brand.

Sol Ruca has also generated internal buzz following her recent performance at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with reports indicating she made a strong impression on WWE decision-makers.

Meltzer noted the following regarding the situation:

“Much of the talk in NXT at this point regards call-ups expected after WrestleMania. Vice and D’Angelo winning seems to take their names out of the discussion. Page, Saints, Monroe and Jayne have all been heavily discussed and Sol Ruca made a very favorable impression on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Hendry is about due for such a call-up given the longer it doesn’t happen, the farther away you are from when his cult popularity peaked in 2024 and he’s 37 years old. If he’s not called up it would seem to mean they aren’t confident the act will at this point work on the big stage, although his act with the heavy entertainment and crowd participation is the type of something different that often works on the main roster as a non-main event gimmick personality.”

As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for when these call-ups could take place. However, WWE traditionally introduces new talent to the main roster during the post-WrestleMania episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on potential call-ups and roster changes following WrestleMania 42.