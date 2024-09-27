WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Malakai Black

It appears that the WWE’s plans to bring back an AEW star will have to wait.

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back Malakai Black, who joined All Elite Wrestling shortly after leaving WWE. Black formed the Kings of the Black Throne tag team with Brody King before bringing in Buddy Matthews to form the House of Black, which competed in the trios division shortly after his arrival.

The group also contributed to the rise of former TBS Champion Julia Hart. Black’s last match was on Rampage last week, when he and Matthews defeated Action Andretti and Lio Rush.

Earlier this week, Wrestling Inc. founder Raj Giri revealed that Black’s contract is about to expire. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE wants him back.

Meltzer went on to say, “The report was his deal is up in early 2025, although like with Fenix they may have some time they can tack on due to his being out of action, but it wouldn’t be that long.”

Black’s wife, Zelina Vega, works for WWE and has many friends in the company, including CM Punk. When Triple H took over WWE creative, he attempted to rehire some of his former employees. Black has not commented on his contract status.