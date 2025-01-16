WWE Reportedly Planning Changes To Hall Of Fame Presentation

With the road to WrestleMania 41 officially underway, fans can expect announcements for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees in the coming months, leading up to the annual ceremony.

Last year’s Hall of Fame class was headlined by Paul Heyman, whose powerful and well-received speech opened the event. However, the placement of Heyman’s address had an unintended consequence—many fans in attendance left immediately afterward, having already sat through an episode of SmackDown earlier in the evening.

On a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes reported that WWE was not pleased with how the ceremony unfolded:

“The only thing I can say is they were not happy with how everything happened last year in Philadelphia…in terms of the size of the crowd that was left even a half hour through. Once Paul Heyman was done speaking last year, the majority of the crowd left and WWE was not thrilled with that or was….I talked to a source that said they couldn’t really blame them because the headliner went first. It’s the start of a very long weekend for a lot of people, so if you can get out of there at 10:30, you’re going to take that chance.”

WrestleVotes added that WWE is now exploring changes to the presentation to prevent similar issues this year:

“However, WWE was not thrilled with that so I don’t think they want to do that again. So I know they’re trying to come up with different ways to present everything. I just don’t know what that is yet.”

As WWE looks to refine the Hall of Fame format, fans can likely expect a reimagined approach to ensure the event retains energy and engagement throughout the evening.