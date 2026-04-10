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WWE Reportedly Set To Film Content At Bruno Mars Concert In Las Vegas

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE logo
WWE

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources indicate that WWE will film some material at Bruno Mars’ concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend.

The pop star is scheduled to perform two nights of his The Romantic Tour at the venue on Friday and Saturday.

The report did not specify the purpose of WWE filming this content or whether the footage would be aired at a later date.

It is important to note that Mars will not appear at WrestleMania 42, as his tour is scheduled to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on the same days as WrestleMania.

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