WWE Reportedly Still “Way Behind” With TLC Booking Plans

WWE TLC is December 20th, and the company is slowly getting their card together. That annual event is usually loaded with gimmick matches, but only one was announced on television.

Kevin Owens is scheduled to battle Roman Reigns at TLC for the Universal Title in a traditional TLC match. That match was booked last week on Friday Night SmackDown. Then WWE quietly added a TLC stipulation to Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles’ match without announcing it on television. The company has a lot of work to do when shaping up the remainder of the card.

No other stipulations have been locked down as of Saturday night, according to Ringside News. According to reports, WWE are still “way behind.”

WWE has a lot of other things that they need to get in line prior to their move to the Tropicana Field. They also experienced other things along the way that took their time like Tribute To The Troops. Pat Patterson’s passing dealt a huge blow to morale as well.

It is expected that WWE will reveal more stipulation matches for TLC, but they haven’t locked anything down yet. You can check out the TLC card (so far) below.

WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles – TLC Match

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens – TLC Match

WWE Woman’s Title Match

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs Lana & Asuka

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt’s Fiend