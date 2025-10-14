WWE Reveals Competitors For Tonight’s Women’s Battle Royal On NXT

PWMania.com previously reported that NXT General Manager Ava announced during last week’s show that a Women’s Battle Royal will take place tonight.

The winner will earn a shot at NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne at Halloween Havoc. It was also revealed that the competitors will include both WWE NXT and TNA stars.

WWE has announced the list of competitors for the battle royal, which includes:

* Lei Ying Lee

* Mara Sadé

* Xia Brookside

* Heather By Elegance

* Jordynne Grace

* Victoria Crawford

* Kelani Jordan

* Jaida Parker

* Izzi Dame

* Tatum Paxley

* Lash Legend

* Cassie Lee

* Jessie McKay

* Kendal Grey

* Lola Vice

* Karmen Petrovic

* Sol Ruca

* Thea Hail

* Arianna Grace

* Wren Sinclair