Scott Steiner Uses Steiner Math To Defend Bron Breakker’s Turn On Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins during the closing moments of this past Monday’s RAW.

This angle was created to write Rollins off TV due to the injury he sustained at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, who is also Breakker’s uncle, took to his Twitter (X) account to defend his nephew’s actions towards Rollins. He provided his explanation using Steiner math.

Steiner wrote: “So let me break it down for all you dummies that don’t understand what just happened…..

You take Seth Rollins — the so-called “Visionary” — and you put him in a ring with Bron Breakker, a Genetic Freak. But what Seth didn’t calculate… was the betrayal quotient.

Now let’s do the math:

Seth thought he had a 100% chance of survival with Bron at his side…

But what he didn’t know is that Bron’s got 66 2/3% loyalty when you factor in family bloodlines, and the other 33 1/3% is PURE RAGE.

So now Seth’s sitting there, asking “WHYYYY?”

I’ll TELL YA WHY!

Because Bron Breakker’s not here to play backup. He’s here to take over! He’s the dog-faced destroyer, and now the leash is OFF.

So Seth…

You took your eye off the math…

You had a 141 2/3% chance of getting BETRAYED…

And now you’re just another statistic in the Steiner Equation of Pain”

Well, that explains it. You can’t argue with math.”