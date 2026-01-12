WWE Tryouts This Week Draw Talent From AEW, TNA, GCW, ROH & Beyond

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is set to hold tryouts this week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in an effort to recruit potential stars for the future.

Initially, the company did not disclose any details about the candidates for the tryouts.

Since then, several top stars from around the world and various promotions have announced on their social media accounts that they have received invitations to attend the upcoming tryouts.

Notable participants include indie wrestler Starboy Charlie, Nor “Phoenix” Diana, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jimmy House, Blade Brown, Jack Pasquale, Tyler Jordan, LaBron Kozone, and Manny Lo.

Starboy Charlie has competed in promotions such as GCW, DEFY Wrestling, DPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and AEW. He previously wrestled on AEW Collision in March 2025, teaming with Titus Alexander and Jack Banning in a match against The Opps, which they lost. Jimmy House, who has been wrestling for three years, has competed for Reality of Wrestling, Phoenix Championship Wrestling, ROH, and more.

Blade Brown is a former MATW Heavyweight Champion at Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling. He held the title for 147 days, from January 18 to June 14, 2025. Nor “Phoenix” Diana is a nine-year independent wrestling veteran and a former APAC Women’s Champion. She lost that title to Mercedes Moné in November of last year and was part of Bayley’s Lodestone training camp in December.

Bhupinder Gujjar is best known for his time in TNA from 2022 to 2024, where he had a notable feud with Brian Myers over the promotion’s Digital Media Championship. He has also appeared for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and other promotions like Superkick’D and Border City Wrestling. Gujjar was trained by The Great Khali and Scott D’Amore and made his in-ring debut in 2019.

LaBron Kozone is a former DPW National and World Champion with a career spanning 14 years. He has made appearances on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Manny Lo, another four-year veteran, has worked AEW Dark matches and appeared on AEW Rampage in 2024.

