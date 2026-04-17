WWE Reveals New Hulk Hogan Statue During WrestleMania Week In Las Vegas

Hulk Hogan is being immortalized in a big way during WrestleMania weekend.

“The Immortal” Hulk Hogan is now living up to his nickname, as WWE has officially unveiled a brand-new statue honoring the legendary superstar at WWE World.

Triple H, Nick Hogan, and Jimmy Hart were on hand for the special reveal, which showcased Hogan in his signature pose—cupping his ear to the crowd—alongside a bronzed American flag that reflects the larger-than-life character that helped define an entire era of professional wrestling.

“Immortal,” Triple H wrote in a post on X while sharing a look at the statue. “Stop by WWE World to see the newly-unveiled statue of The Hulkster on display all weekend.”

That’s not all.

WWE World is also hosting the “Hulkamania Forever” exhibit, featuring an extensive collection of Hogan’s iconic gear, rare memorabilia, and interactive experiences that give fans a deeper look into his historic career. WWE even shared footage of Nick Hogan touring the exhibit during the festivities.

The celebration of Hogan doesn’t end there, either.

WWE is set to further honor “The Hulkster” at the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where his iconic WrestleMania III clash against Andre The Giant will be inducted as this year’s “Immortal Moment.”

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted by The Miz and Michael Cole, and is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 17.