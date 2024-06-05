Karmen Petrovic Dealing With An Injury

WWE announced during last night’s WWE NXT Battleground go-home episode of NXT that Karmen Petrovic is dealing with an injury, which was why she was not able compete on the show. Petrovic was replaced by Natalya who went on to defeat Izzi Dame.

Vic Joseph revealed that Petrovic got hurt competing on a house show. Petrovic not wrestled since the May 31 NXT live event. There’s no word yet on how long Petrovic will be out of in-ring action and the severity of her injury, but updates will be provided once it becomes available and she did appear on screen with a crutch.