WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event Results From Gdanski, Poland 1/17/26

The WWE Road To Royal Rumble: Riyadh continued on Saturday, January 17, 2026, with a non-televised live event that took place at the Ergo Arena in Gdanski, Poland. Featured below, courtesy Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete WWE Gdanski results from January 17, 2026.

WWE GDANSKI RESULTS 1/17/2026

* Bron Breakker d Je’Von Evans. Continued attack brings in CM Punk for the save. A tag team match is made.

* Je’Von Evans and CM Punk defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

* Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez) defeats Bayley (with Lyra Valkyria)

* The Wyattt Sicks: Lumis, Gacy and Howdy defeat The MFT’s: Solo, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo

* Lyra Valkyria (with Bayley) defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)

* WWE Women’s IC Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri

* WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ (Low Blow). McIntyre retains the title