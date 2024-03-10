WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Alexandria, LA 3/9/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, LA. Results are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

* AJ Styles defeats Carlito

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: GUNTHER (c) defeats Jey Uso to retain championship

* The KO Show with Grayson Waller: Kevin Owens talks with, and then gives Waller a Stunner.

* LA Knight defeats Santos Escobar

* Becky Lynch defeats Nia Jax via DQ, then puts Jax through a table

* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

* Six-Woman Tag Match: Bianca Belair, Naomi, & Zelina Vega defeat Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, & Asuka)

* Main Event: Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes defeat The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso)