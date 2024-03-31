WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Manchester, NH 3/30/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– “The Megastar” LA Knight def. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and “Señor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

– Omos def. Odyssey Jones in a Singles Match.

– Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) def. “Main Event” Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, Michin and LWO’s Zelina Vega def. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– New Catch Republic (“The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne and “The Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley (c) def. Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight.