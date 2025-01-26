WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Producers For 1/25/2025 Revealed

Featured below is a list of producers that worked on matches and segments included on the January 25 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, TX.
* Petey Williams produced the Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax match for the WWE Women’s World title
* Joseph “Abyss” Parker produced the Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus match for the WWE Intercontinental title
* Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari produced the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match contract signing moderated by Shawn Michaels
* Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode produced the Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu match
* Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the Gunther (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso main event for the WWE World Heavyweight title
(H/T: Fightful Select)