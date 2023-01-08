WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Jackson, MS 1/7/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi:

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)

* NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

* Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Damage CTRL (Io Sky & Dakota Kai) (c) defeated (Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox)

* Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes defeated WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa

