WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Jackson, MS 1/7/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi:
* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)
* NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
* Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin
* Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Damage CTRL (Io Sky & Dakota Kai) (c) defeated (Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox)
* Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes defeated WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa