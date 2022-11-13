WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Peoria, IL 11/12/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER and Sheamus end up in a no-contest after interference that turns it into a 6-man tag.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland defeated GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser

Singles Match

Dana Brooke defeated Tamina

Singles Match

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory

Singles Match

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross. A fan was ejected from the arena after throwing water onto Scarlett who was ringside. Police got involved and the show briefly stopped to clean up the ringside area.

WWE United States Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley

Tag Team Match

AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi Blackheart

6 Man Tag Team Match

Braun Strowman & New Day defeated The Usos & Solo Sikoa