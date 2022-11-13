WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Peoria, IL 11/12/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
WWE Intercontinental Championship
GUNTHER and Sheamus end up in a no-contest after interference that turns it into a 6-man tag.
6 Man Tag Team Match
Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland defeated GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser
Singles Match
Dana Brooke defeated Tamina
Singles Match
Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory
Singles Match
Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross. A fan was ejected from the arena after throwing water onto Scarlett who was ringside. Police got involved and the show briefly stopped to clean up the ringside area.
WWE United States Championship
Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley
Tag Team Match
AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi Blackheart
6 Man Tag Team Match
Braun Strowman & New Day defeated The Usos & Solo Sikoa
