WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Set To Return

WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event will return.

The specials originally aired on NBC from 1985 to 1991, replacing Saturday Night Live. WWE aired the special on FOX in 1992 before it was cancelled.

WWE revived it in prime time in March 2006, when it returned to NBCU for Raw on the USA Network. It lasted until August 2008. WWE previously used the theme for a few house shows years ago.

As first reported by WrestleVotes, WWE will announce its first NBC primetime special since August 2008 in the coming days, with internal speculation pointing to a Saturday night in December. There has been speculation about whether WWE will use the Saturday Night’s Main Event name.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “WWE told us that the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event will be announced very soon so that would indicate this is accurate.”

It’s unclear when the special will be aired.