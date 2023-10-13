WWE Saw Tony Khan’s Shot At The Undertaker And John Cena As A Declaration Of War

Tony Khan had a lot of people talking this week for a variety of reasons, based on his Twitter activity during the head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite on Tuesday night, as TBS moved Dynamite from its normal timeslot of Wednesday nights.

WWE brought in Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Asuka, LA Knight, and The Undertaker for NXT, which drew 921,000 live viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW and Dynamite drew 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

The AEW President took another shot at WWE, claiming that Cena and The Undertaker couldn’t get NXT to more than a million viewers.

Since then, Khan has clarified on Twitter that WWE avatar accounts attacked his ailing mother last year, and that alleged contract tampering by WWE was when things became personal.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated the following regarding Khan’s tweet about the two legendary stars, “Those in WWE did contact us very quickly after that post with the idea that it was like they saw it as a declaration of war by still discussing the subject. Of course that declaration really dates back to January 2019.”