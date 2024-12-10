WWE Seemingly Has Big Plans For Former NXT Champion

Following the conclusion of WWE Monday Night RAW this week, WWE held a dark match with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes facing Carmelo Hayes.

Rhodes won the bout, but Hayes, one of the main roster’s emerging stars, was in for another high-profile match. Hayes also competed in a dark match on 11/8, following SmackDown.

It’s evident that the company understand Hayes’ potential, as he’s been paired with great talents. He competed against Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn alongside Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser, but lost. Rhodes defeated Hayes on the November 29 episode of SmackDown.