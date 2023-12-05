WWE Seemingly Reaches Deal With Ken Shamrock

Ken Shamrock is back with WWE, this time with the company selling his merchandise.

Aside from his legendary UFC MMA career, he had a lot of success in WWE and TNA. He was a former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion in WWE. In 1998, he also won the King of the Ring. He held the NWA World Heavyweight Title once while in TNA. Shamrock worked for WWE from 1997 to 1999, and TNA from 2002 to 2004.

Shamrock had memorable matches with The Rock, as well as when he wrestled Owen Hart in a Lion’s Den match at SummerSlam 1998, which is similar to the Fight Pit. Shamrock has not appeared on WWE TV since leaving the company in 1999.

A few years ago, he got The Rock to add him to the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Shamrock has previously offered to do things for WWE, most recently in 2018 when he revealed he put out feelers in the hopes of returning to the company.

In 2022, Shamrock said the following to the Universal Wrestling Podcast about potentially going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I was already inducted into other hall of fames for things that I have done, I’m very proud of that, but if I don’t get into WWE (Hall of Fame), it’s not something I’m going to lose sleep over. I see it as something important, but those are decisions that I cannot control, and therefore I have to move on and do other things to make sure my legacy and life and family are left in a better place.”

WWE Shop has begun selling Shamrock t-shirts, indicating that the two parties have reached an agreement on terms for a new contract, most likely a Legends agreement.