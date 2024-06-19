WWE Sells A Lot Of Tickets For Friday’s SmackDown With CM Punk Advertised

WWE will air the Clash at the Castle PLE fallout edition of SmackDown from Chicago, IL, at the Allstate Arena on Friday, featuring CM Punk.

Punk overcame Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Title at Clash at the Castle. Punk’s in-ring return is expected soon.

Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade and Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga are two Money in the Bank qualifying matches announced for the show. More is expected to be announced for the show soon.

According to WrestleTix, which tracks all pro wrestling ticket sales well, the show sold 13,460 tickets with 989. More seats could be added, allowing more ticket sales in the coming days. They sold 1,033 last week.

Punk said he would help sell tickets at the Clash at the Castle presser, even though he was officially announced for the show on Monday.