WWE Set To Extend Its Impressive Live Event Streak

WWE’s business is undoubtedly booming right now as they continue to break records for live event attendance and earnings.

The reason for this revenue is guaranteed big-money media rights deals with NBCU and FOX for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, streaming rights from Peacock for PLEs and libraries, and license fees. Their media rights deals will only grow later this year, when new contracts with NBCU and The CW, as well as Raw’s Netflix 2025 deal, begin.

Since taking over the booking from Vince McMahon, Triple H has revitalized WWE’s creative, increasing interest in the brand. The Bloodline storyline has also greatly benefited business.

WWE will broadcast Raw from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday night. Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax and Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso are confirmed for the show.

WrestleTix reported that the show had sold 13,332 tickets, with 168 remaining. It has a capacity of 13,500 people, with 1,656 tickets sold in the last three days alone. They drew 14,149 fans for SmackDown last October.

Monday’s Raw is set to become WWE’s fifth consecutive TV sellout, following Friday’s SmackDown.