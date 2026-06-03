WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Could Carry Nearly $1 Billion Price Tag Ahead Of Trial

The high-profile shareholder lawsuit surrounding WWE’s merger with UFC is set to head to trial next week, and new details have emerged regarding the potentially massive financial implications at stake.

According to a report from POST Wrestling journalist Brandon Thurston, attorneys representing a class of WWE shareholders are pursuing damages that could approach the billion-dollar mark if the plaintiffs are successful in court.

Thurston reported, “The monetary damages the plaintiffs are seeking range between $466 million and $957 million, plus interest accrued since the merger closed nearly three years ago. The range comes from an analysis written earlier this year by James L. Canessa, a financial economist retained by the plaintiffs.”

The lawsuit centers on WWE’s landmark merger with UFC under Endeavor, which led to the formation of TKO Group Holdings. Shareholders involved in the case allege that Vince McMahon focused on preserving his own position and influence within the company during negotiations rather than pursuing the transaction that would have delivered the greatest value to WWE investors.

According to the claims, McMahon had effectively settled on a deal with Endeavor while simultaneously facing scrutiny stemming from sexual misconduct allegations that were public at the time.

Several notable figures have been named as defendants in the case, including McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, as well as former WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

The defendants have denied any wrongdoing and contend that WWE shareholders suffered no financial harm. Their position remains that the WWE-UFC merger was conducted fairly and ultimately created value for investors.

As of now, the case is scheduled to proceed to trial on June 8, where both sides will present their arguments in what could become one of the most significant legal battles tied to WWE’s corporate history.