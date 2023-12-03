WWE Shop Now Selling “Daddy’s Back” Shirt Following Randy Orton’s Return

“The Apex Predator” Randy Orton made his highly-anticipated return at Survivor Series: WarGames last November 25th from Chicago, when he competed in the Men’s WarGames Match and helped his team secure the huge win.

Since his return, Orton has had a new catchphrase “Daddy’s back!,” which he used this past Monday night on RAW on WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and this past Friday night on SmackDown on The Bloodline.

WWE Shop has capitalized on Orton’s return as well as his new catchphrase by selling the official “Daddy’s back” t-shirt on their website, which you can check out below.