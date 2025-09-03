WWE Shop Spoils AJ Lee’s In-Ring Return At Wrestlepalooza

It looks like one of the worst-kept secrets in wrestling may have just been spoiled.

The official WWE Shop social media account appeared to accidentally confirm the long-awaited return of former Divas Champion AJ Lee, before quickly deleting the post.

The incident happened when a fan jokingly tagged the WWE Shop account on X (formerly Twitter), asking where they could find new AJ Lee merchandise ahead of SmackDown in Chicago. In a surprising move, the account replied directly, revealing that new gear is being prepared for her comeback.

“With AJ Lee’s return to the ring, we are looking to have some 🔥 gear hopefully in time for Wrestlepalooza,” the now-deleted tweet read.

The post was removed almost immediately, but not before fans captured screenshots. Images of the exchange have since gone viral across social media, further fueling speculation surrounding Lee’s highly anticipated return.

Rumors of AJ Lee’s comeback picked up steam after the main event of the Clash in Paris premium live event, where Becky Lynch interfered to help Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The controversial finish immediately had fans speculating about a mixed tag team match pitting Punk and AJ Lee against Rollins and Lynch.

As previously reported, that very match is the working plan for Wrestlepalooza on September 20, which will also be WWE’s first premium live event to air on ESPN.

If confirmed on WWE programming, Wrestlepalooza would mark AJ Lee’s first in-ring appearance in over a decade. Her last match took place on the March 30, 2015, episode of Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania 31, when she teamed with Paige and Naomi to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya.

With CM Punk expected to address the fallout from Paris on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, fans won’t have to wait long for potential answers.