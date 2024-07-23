WWE Signs International Wrestler

WWE has signed another international talent, this one from Australia. This follows a string of major free-agent signings recently.

Fightful Select reports that Dean Brady’s younger sister, DELTA Brady, is on her way to WWE.

DELTA entered the industry in late December 2020 and has been wrestling for several years. She has primarily worked for Riot City Wrestling, where she has held the Women’s, Heavyweight, Grand, and Tag Team Championships throughout her career.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reported about the Australian women’s pro wrestler who WWE expressed interest in after attending tryouts during Elimination Chamber week earlier this year. After finishing her dates in Australia, many believed she was on her way to WWE.

It was reported today that DELTA was offered a contract and signed it following her tryout. According to sources, DELTA plans to relocate to the United States this month.

As of this writing, it is unclear when she will begin training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, once she moves and is ready, she is expected to join NXT alongside Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.