WWE Signs Valentina Rossi To WWE ID Contract

The official Twitter (X) account for the WWE ID Program has announced that they have signed Valentina Rossi to a contract with the company. Rossi is a seven-year veteran in the wrestling business and previously competed under the ring name Gianna Capri. Throughout her career, she has wrestled for promotions such as JCW, NWA, ROH, and made an appearance on AEW’s Dark.

The WWE ID Program was announced in October 2024. It aims to sign independent talent to contracts while providing them access to WWE resources, allowing them to continue working on the indie circuit.

Several wrestling schools, including Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory, are affiliated with the program. Talent signed to the program often has the opportunity to compete in EVOLVE matches.