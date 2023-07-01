WWE SmackDown At MSG: Title Match, Big Segment & More Set For Next Week

You can officially pencil in some of the lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett made some announcements regarding the lineup for next week’s show.

The post-Money In The Bank episode of WWE SmackDown goes down from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Friday night, and will feature a special edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Grayson Waller will welcome special guest, WWE Hall of Fame legend Edge.

Also announced for the show is AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, as well as Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Friday night for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from New York City, New York.