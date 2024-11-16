WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Announced For Next Week (11/22/2024)

WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

On this week’s blue brand show on the USA Network from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the commentary team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced some action for next week’s show in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Scheduled for the November 22 episode of WWE SmackDown in Salt Lake City, Utah is Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens going face-to-face, as well as Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport in a WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament first round match.

