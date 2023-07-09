SpoilerTV.com reports that this past Friday night’s post-Money in the Bank episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.375 million viewers, with a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is slightly up from last week’s 2.345 million viewers, with a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2,461,000 viewers, while the second hour of WWE SmackDown on FOX decreased to 2,289,000 viewers.

This past Friday night’s post-Money in the Bank episode of WWE SmackDown saw a Tribal Court segment featuring The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus and WWE Hall of Famer Edge take on Grayson Waller in a Singles Match.