WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (9/15/2023)

SpoilerTV.com reports that this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew a total average of 2.445 million viewers, with a rating of 0.64 in the key 18-49 demo.

This total is up huge from last week’s episode, which drew 1.969 million viewers and a rating of 0.47 in the key 18-49 demo.

In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of SmackDown drew 2,445,000 viewers, while the second hour of SmackDown remained at 2,445,000 viewers.

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw the return of WWE legend The Rock and Pat McAfee, LA Knight take on The Miz in Singles action and The Grayson Wallet Effect, with 16-time World Champion John Cena as the special guest, among others.