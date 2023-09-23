WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership & Ratings For 9/22/2023

WWE’s Friday night report card is in.

How did they do this week? Let’s find out!

Jed I. Goodman is reporting that the September 22, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.115 million viewers, with a rating of 0.58 (758,000 viewers) in the coveted key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down from last week’s episode featuring The Rock and Pat McAfee, which drew 2.445 million viewers.

This week’s SmackDown featured an appearance by John Cena, as well as IYO SKY vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship and more.