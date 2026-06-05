WWE SmackDown Preview For Today (6/5/2026): Bologna, IT.

WWE is live today from Italy.

As the WWE European Summer Tour continues, the company continues to turn up all over the place, and this afternoon, they’re back in Italy via Bologna.

On tap for the June 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is taped this afternoon at 2/1c, airing live via Netflix for international viewers and in the normal 8/7c time slot on USA Network for fans in North America, is the fallout from WWE Clash In Italy.

Additionally, the 2026 WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments will continue.

Make sure to check back here for complete WWE SmackDown coverage.