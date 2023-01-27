WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.

It’s worth noting that Brock Lesnar is advertised on both the WWE Events website and the arena website for tonight’s show. Lesnar made his RAW 30 return on Monday night to assist WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in retaining his title over Bobby Lashley, but his Rumble spot was not confirmed. This will be Lesnar’s first appearance under the blue brand since July 29, 2022.

In addition to the Superstars already announced for matches, The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, and RAW Superstars The Street Profits are advertised on the arena and WWE websites.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Hit Row

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium

Here is a promo for tonight: