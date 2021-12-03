WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (12/3)

The AT&T Center in San Antonio Texas will host tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Be sure to join us here on PWMania.com for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will return on tonight’s SmackDown. This will continue his feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Last week’s SmackDown ended with Sami Zayn winning a Battle Royale to earn the next championship shot from Reigns.

WWE has not announced any other matches for tonight’s SmackDown but we will keep you updated throughout the day.