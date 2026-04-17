WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/17/2026): Las Vegas, NV.

The road to WrestleMania 42 winds down tonight in “Sin City.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America, and Netflix for international viewers, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertised for the April 17, 2026 episode of the show:

* Cody Rhodes Responds to Randy Orton

* Jacob Fatu Breaks Silence After Drew McIntyre Attack

* Women’s United States Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.