Friday, April 17, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/17/2026): Las Vegas, NV.

By
Matt Boone
-

The road to WrestleMania 42 winds down tonight in “Sin City.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America, and Netflix for international viewers, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertised for the April 17, 2026 episode of the show:

    * Cody Rhodes Responds to Randy Orton
    * Jacob Fatu Breaks Silence After Drew McIntyre Attack
    * Women’s United States Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton
    * Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
    * Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

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