WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

The show emanates from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa, airing live at 8/7c on USA Network.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is the return of Randy Orton, as well as the WWE in-ring return of Aleister Black, who goes one-on-one against The Miz.

This and more goes down tonight in Des Moines, IA.

Join us here this evening for live WWE SmackDown results.