Friday, June 19, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/19/2026): Kansas City, MO.

By
Matt Boone
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE’s blue brand returns tonight.

The June 19 episode of WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show:

    * Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Title (Referee Sami Zayn)
    * Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament
    * Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans in the King of the Ring Tournament
    * Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Titles
    * Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints in a U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Match

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

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