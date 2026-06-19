WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/19/2026): Kansas City, MO.

WWE’s blue brand returns tonight.

The June 19 episode of WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Title (Referee Sami Zayn)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

* Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans in the King of the Ring Tournament

* Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Titles

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints in a U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Match

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.