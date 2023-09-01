WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (9/1/2023); John Cena Returns

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast the Payback go-home edition live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The return of John Cena will headline tonight’s SmackDown. Cena is unlikely to wrestle tonight, but he may appear to set up a few major events that are now being rumored.

In addition to the Superstars announced for tonight’s matches or segments, the following names are advertised: WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and The Brawling Brutes, plus WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. The Miz in the dark main event of RAW Superstars.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for WWE Payback

* John Cena returns to WWE TV

* Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown for the first time since Jey Uso “quit”

* Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio

Below is a promo for tonight: