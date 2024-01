WWE SmackDown Producers For 1/26 Show Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, January 26, 2024 in Miami, FL.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 1/26/2024

– Randy Orton promo: Michael Hayes

– Carlito vs. Santos Escobar: Jason Jordan

– Katana & Kayden vs. Kabuki Warriors: Petey Williams

– Pride & Testament face-to-face: Jason Jordan

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory: Shawn Daivari

– LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa: Michael Hayes

(H/T: Fightful Select)