WWE SmackDown Producers For Matches On 12/1 Episode Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on the December 1, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Ford Center, Evansville, IN.
-Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Alba & Isla vs. Michin & Zelina Vega
-Petey Williams produced the Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi promo
-Jason Jordan produced Butch vs. Bobby Lashley
-Shawn Daivari produced Joaquin Wilde vs. Santos Escobar
-Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul promo
-Shane Helms also produced the Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller promo
-Petey Williams also produced the Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane promo
-Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton’s final segment, where he signed with SmackDown
