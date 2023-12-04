WWE SmackDown Producers For Matches On 12/1 Episode Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on the December 1, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Ford Center, Evansville, IN.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 12/1/2023

-Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Alba & Isla vs. Michin & Zelina Vega

-Petey Williams produced the Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi promo

-Jason Jordan produced Butch vs. Bobby Lashley

-Shawn Daivari produced Joaquin Wilde vs. Santos Escobar

-Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul promo

-Shane Helms also produced the Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller promo

-Petey Williams also produced the Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane promo

-Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton’s final segment, where he signed with SmackDown