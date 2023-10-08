WWE SmackDown Producers For This Week’s Show In St. Louis Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on the October 6, 2023, Fastlane “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 10/6/2023* Michael Hayes produced LA Knight’s promo
* Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Bayley & IYO SKY
* Jason Jordan produced Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley
* Jamie Noble produced Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee
* Michael Hayes produced LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso
* Adam Pearce produced Michin & Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (Dark Match)
Other Notes
* Damian Priest was legitimately not cleared to compete on Monday, but was cleared in time for Friday’s show
* Bobby Lashley wrestled his first match for WWE since May of 2023 on Friday night
* WWE is reportedly looking to stack the deck for multiple shows next week
