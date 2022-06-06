WWE SmackDown Rating Report For 6/3/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE SmackDown’s live Hell In a Cell go-home edition on FOX on Friday had an average of 1.939 million viewers.

This week’s final viewership of 1.878 million viewers is up 3.25% from the previous week’s final viewership of 1.878 million.

The key 18-49 demographic gave SmackDown a 0.47 rating on Friday. This is up from the previous week’s 0.43 rating by 9.30%. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.47 key demo rating this week drew 613,000 18-49 viewers, up 9.27% from the 0.43 key demo rating last week, which drew 561,000 18-49 viewers.

SmackDown ranked first in the key 18-49 demographic on network television, equal to the week before. SmackDown was placed #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from #1 the week before, capping a four-week run at the top. SmackDown was ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, down from #1 the week before after three weeks on top. SmackDown was ranked #7 in network TV viewership for the night, up from #8 the week before. While SmackDown led the night in the key demo rating on network TV this week, 20/20 on ABC topped the night in viewership on network TV with 3.436 million viewers.

Friday’s live SmackDown drew the eighth-lowest audience in the show’s history on FOX for non-FS1 episodes, and matched with one other episode, the sixth-lowest key demo rating. Since April 15, SmackDown has had the highest key demo viewership. The NHL Playoffs gave the show some cable competition this week, but it was a fairly average night on TV. The audience for Friday’s show was up 3.25% over the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 9.30%.

The audience for Friday’s SmackDown show was up 2.97% compared to the same week in 2021, but the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6% compared to the same week in 2021.

With a 0.74 key demo rating and 2.324 million viewers, ESPN’s NHL Conference Finals game between New York and Tampa Bay topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 3.095 million viewers and a 0.22 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News won the night on cable in terms of viewership.

