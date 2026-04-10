WWE SmackDown Results – April 10, 2026

The road to WrestleMania 42 continues winding down tonight, with WWE SmackDown live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always.

Cody Rhodes & Jelly Roll Looking For Randy Orton & Pat McAfee

We then see Cody Rhodes in the parking lot with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. He asks where Randy Orton and Pat McAfee are. Aldis says they aren’t here yet but told him, from above, that he is not to touch them. He says Cody knows what it means when he says “he got it from above.”

In comes Jelly Roll who asks him where Pat is and Aldis tells him he knows that Jelly Roll was hurt too. Aldis walks away and Jelly Roll tells Cody that he knows this is about him and Orton, this is about 20 years of history and he walks away.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Want Jade Cargill, SKY Gets Her Tonight

Live in the arena, Rhea Ripley’s music hits and out she comes to the ring. Rhea congratulates Jade on finally using her brain and finding Rhea’s only weakness. She tells Jade that it’s not about physics or titles, she made it personal.

She said she attacked her IYO and she needs Jade to come out so she can whoop her ass. IYO’s music hits and out comes IYO SKY. Rhea asks IYO what she is doing out. IYO tells Rhea that she knows she is angry but so is she. IYO says she knows that Rhea will get Jade at WrestleMania.

She says but she wants to face her tonight. Rhea tells IYO that she trusts her but she is not 100% after Monday. IYO says she is sure, she will talk to Nick Aldis if she has to, she wants Jade tonight. Out comes Aldis, who makes it official for tonight. We head to a break.

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

When the show returns, Joe Tessitore confirms IYO SKY vs. Jade Cargill for tonight’s main event, as the official match graphic flashes on the screen. We then head back down to ringside, where Bayley’s theme hits to bring her out. She gets a huge ovation when announced as the hometown girl from San Jose.

Bayley settles in the ring and her music dies down. The entrance tune for her opponent plays and out comes Alexa Bliss accompanied by Charlotte Flair. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fans immediately break out in loud “Bayley! Bayley!” chants.

Bayley with a shoulder tackle. Bayley goes for Rose Plant but Alexa pushes her away. She throws Alexa in the corner and Bayley with right hands. Bayley goes for a knee but Alexa moves out of the way. Alexa to the ropes but Bayley with a clothesline and Alexa falls to the outside of the ring.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. Bliss with a modified Natural Selection. She goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. Bliss with the double knees. She goes for a senton but Bayley moves out of the way.

Bayley with a sunset flip into the turnbuckle. She goes for the cover but Bliss kicks out. Bayley climbs the top rope but Bliss gets to her feet. Bliss gets her in a tree of woe. Bliss with a drop kick. She climbs the second rope but Bayley gets to her feet. Bliss with a tornado DDT.

She goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. Bliss goes for Sister Abigail but Bayley reverses it into Bayley to Belly. They both get to their feet and hit each other with right hands. Bayley slams Bliss into the bottom turnbuckle. Bayley climbs the top rope and she lands the elbow drop.

She goes for the cover but Bliss kicks out. Bliss rolls to the outside and Bayley with chops onto Bliss in front of Charlotte Flair. In comes Lyra but the referee stops Lyra. Bayley gets on the ring apron and Flair throws her jacket onto Bayley. Bliss rolls Bayley into the ring and gets the victory.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Backstage With Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, Carmelo Hayes & Matt Cardona

Backstage, we see Carmelo Hayes is with Matt Cardona in the trainer’s room. Matt tells him he has been where he is but he will get his WrestleMania moment. In comes Trick Williams with Lil Yachty. Trick tells him he thought he was going to win.

Hayes tells him he is part of the reason why he lost. He tells him he has to rehab his knee. Lil Yachty tells Hayes that he gets to watch Trick win the title at WrestleMania while on the couch. Hayes tells Lil Yachty he should have stayed on the couch. Lil Yachty tells him catering is that way.

They argue and Hayes walks away. Cardona tells him he doesn’t have time for this. Trick tells him he doesn’t have time for him. Lil Yachty tells Trick that Trick can take him on tonight. Matt says he will go talk to Nick Aldis about it. We head to a break.

Drew McIntyre “Exposes” Jacob Fatu

We cut to a video package of Drew McIntyre. He says Jacob Fatu is a failure as a man and as a father. He is in San Jose, his home town, his family is probably there too. But they are probably more familiar seeing him right here and we cut to Drew in a jail cell.

Drew says Fatu is not an inspiration. This jail represents who he is and who he always will be, a convict. He talks about Drew taking food off his families table but Fatu did that. They needed a provider, a father, he gave them a walking mugshot. He says Fatu will never change, he doesn’t belong in WWE, in his home.

He belongs in the cage because he is an animal. He says at WrestleMania, he will beat him to an inch of his life and after that, Fatu will be back in the cage. Drew says Fatu stole his title, his main event at WrestleMania. He says he will make it right, at WrestleMania, he will be his judge, jury and executioner.

Backstage With Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa & The MFTs

Back live, we see Jacob Fatu was watching McIntyre’s segment on a monitor. He is approached by Cathy Kelley. He tells her they are live and direct in San Jose. He says Drew is going to find out but in comes Solo and the MFTs. Solo says Fatu is not the only one with family.

And anytime Drew or anyone brings up Fatu’s past, it makes their family look bad. He says it’s an embarrassment. Fatu says they are not doing this today but they can run it back. Solo asks if this is the same spot where he got the teeth knocked out of his mouth.

He asks if anyone knows who did it or what happened. Solo tells him it would be a shame if it id did happen again, “isn’t that right Tama”. We see Tama look at Solo with a side eye. Fatu asks him if that is right and Tama Tonga tells him he knows how it is. Solo says he will go talk to Aldis.

Royce Keys vs. Berto

Now it’s time for the highly-anticipated in-ring SmackDown debut of Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW. But first, a video package of Royce Keys in his city airs. When it ends, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

The commentary team are calling Royce Keys “The Mon-Star,” like monster, but because he’s going to be a star. Berto is going to be Keys’ opponent. He and Angel come out first. Royce Keys gets the grand entrance for his debut and then the bell sounds to get things started.

Berto with a head lock but Keys throws him to the ropes. Keys with a clothesline. He lifts Berto up and powerslams him. Berto gets up and Keys with right hands. Keys runs towards Berto but Berto slides under the ring. Angel distracts Keys and Berto pushes Keys into the ring post.

He throws Keys back into the ring. Berto climbs the top rope and he lands a missle drop kicl. He goes for the cover but Keys kicks out. Berto with right hands. Berto climbs the second rope and hits Keys with right hands but Keys lifts him up. Berto lands on his feet. Berto goes for a springboard cross body but Keys catches him.

Keys with a fall away slam. Keys picks Berto up and lands a running powerslam. Keys with a splash in the corner. He places Berto horizontally on the top rope. Angel gets on the ring apron and Keys clotheslines him. Berto gets up and Keys with a spinebuster. He goes for the cover and gets the victory.

Winner: Royce Keys

Pat McAfee Arrives

We cut to the outside and see Pat McAfee arriving to the arena in a truck. Pat get sout of the truck and he sees Aldis. He tells Pat that no one in WWE is allowed to put their hands on Pat under any circumstances. Pat tells him chin up, it’s WrestleMania season. He gives Nick his car keys and to take care of his car.

Jelly Roll Aggressively Confronts Pat McAfee

Pat enters the arena and Jelly Roll stops him. He asks Pat if he told Orton to RKO him. Pat says he told Orton to hit everyone but he didn’t expect Jelly Roll to be out there with them. Jelly tells him he is right, he shouldn’t be there but Pat should not be there too.

Pat tells Jelly Roll that he shouldn’t be there too. Jelly Roll tells him Orton is not here right now and he grabs Pat. In comes Aldis who stops Jelly Roll but Jelly Roll tells him to get his hands off him. Pat calls Nick Aldis the foreign Adam Pearce and says he has to go save the business with Randy Orton. We head to a break.

Backstage With Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa

We return live, and backstage we see Royce Keys fresh off of his victory over Berto in his SmackDown debut. Cathy Kelley approaches him. He tells her that this is a long time coming, he gets to do this in front of his people, the Bay Area, Frisco, San Jose, Valejo, all the way around the Bay.

And now they take it around the world. In comes Solo Sikoa and he tells him long time, no see. They had some memories running around and he tells Keys that he runs SmackDown. If there is anything he needs, his door is always open. The show moves on from there.

Pat McAfee Addresses CM Punk & Cody Rhodes, Reveals ‘Massive Surprise’

Inside the arena, the theme for Pat McAfee hits and out he comes with his bad guy shades on, and the same RKO t-shirt he wore last week. He comes to the ring and gets on the microphone to a ton of boos. McAfee calls San Jose a “sh*t-hole.”

He gives them the finger. He says it’s crazy that they boo him, he is the hero in this entire thing. He says they cheer for the spineless bums like CM Punk. The fans chant “CM Punk”. He asks them if they liked what Punk said on Monday when he called him Pat MAGA-Fee.

He says as Punk was talking about a lot of people that were a lot more important, famous and in shape than he is, it was hard for him to get behind the fact that Punk was wearing a WWE jacket. He says he has 283 things for sale and when that TKO merch check comes through, which account does it go to?

Does it go to the needy wrestling families that can’t afford WrestleMania tickets or does it go to the bank account titled “I’m sorry Saudi Arabia?” He says that Punk is a fraud, like a politician. All talk, no action. A man who has the opportunity to change things.

He says but he gets in the room, sits down, gets on his stomach and rolls over like the little bitch that he is. Pat says that he is a man of action, an agent of change. Everything that Punk says Punk is, Pat actually is. When Punk mentioned that tickets are too high, especially when Punk is one of the main events, he agrees with him.

If it wasn’t for Orton, why would anyone spend their money to watch WrestleMania. Pat says he decided to be their hero. He calls one of the fans a fatso. Even if they don’t deserve it, he decided to help the fans out. He called RAM Trucks.

He called them, the official sponsor of WrestleMania, and he asked them to pick up 25% of the bill to anyone who buys a WrestleMania Saturday ticket from now until Monday Night Raw. Pay says 25% off for WrestleMania Saturday from now until Raw.

McAfee says WrestleMania Sunday night is ass, he doesn’t recommend anyone spending money on that. But WrestleMania Saturday, they see Randy Orton. He says Orton will save the business. He asks the fans if they ever won a Stanley Cup here in San Jose and the fans boo. Pat says ass, like the rest of the city.

Cody’s music hits and out he comes to the ring. Cody gets in the ring and Pat starts to sing during Cody’s entrance. Cody tells Pat that he doesn’t think Pat belongs here. He says he knows he can’t touch him but they can get him a Fanatics replica title.

He says they’ll go back, he can pick any WWE superstar he wants, do their entrance, get the pyro, live out the Superstar experience and go back to whoever sent him here. And he can tell him “Thank you daddy”. Cody says there is a crazy old term in wrestling where people say he is a play wrestler.

He didn’t know what that meant until last week where Orton was standing and Pat was saying Attitude Era lines. He tells Pat the Attitude Era was 30 years ago and Orton was a teenager during that time. He says that Pat spoke about making the business great again, a promoter Paul Boesch, said marks are not marks, they are customers.

When you grow up and you have everything you have because of said customers, they are not customers, they are family. Cody says Pat has a gift, for the centuries that pro wrestling has been around, they have never agreed on anything except what he is about to tell him.

For the first time ever, the entire fandom of what they do agrees on the fact that at WrestleMania, they want to see Randy Orton. And they do not want to see Pat McAfee. Cody tells him “Go home Pat” and he drops the microphone. Pat says he is home, he was born to be in this business.

Cody was born in this business, silver spoon, gorilla’s golden boy. And all he sees is the fakest dude on earth, spray tan, dyed hair, fake teeth, lispy lisp, a $10,000 suit that he wears because Ric Flair said it’s cool to do. He says Cody cosplays. Pay tells him he has a message for him and his inbreed family.

If Orton does not walk out of WrestleMania as a 15 time world champion, you will never see or hear from him in this business ever again. The fans chant “Go home Pat”. Cody tells him to take his shades off or is he too high to remember that he was standing on the table for the last three years Yeeting.

He must hate this place. He says Pat said he was tired, he asks him if he wants to take a nap. Good, let’s get Gunther out to put his ass to sleep, once and for all. Cody drops the microphone and leaves the ring. Pat asks him where he is going, he says Cody has always been an elite runaway artist.

He calls him stardust. He asks him if he is going to suck Triple H’s ass. He calls him a politician bum. Get nice and deep in Paul Levesque’s cheeks. He tells him to come back and dance for the stupid kid. Cody takes his jacket off and gets on the ring apron.

Randy Orton appears on the screen. We see Jelly Roll down. He says Cody should go get his back. But on second thought, he will bring his boy to him. Orton grabs Jelly Roll by the leg and drags him to the ramp. Cody goes to see Jelly Roll and Orton runs to the back.

Pat sneaks up behind Cody but Cody turns around. Out comes Orton and he hits Cody from behind. Orton throws Cody into the ring. Pat hits Cody with a right hand. Jelly Roll gets on the ring apron and he grabs Pat but Orton hits him with a right hand.

Pat goes for a kick, Cody moves. Cody with right hands onto Orton. Pat hits Cody from behind and Cody falls onto the ring apron. Orton with a draping DDT. Pat gives Orton the Undisputed title and Orton hits Cody with it. Orton and McAfee are backstage. They get into Pat’s truck and leave, after McAfee taunts the IWC one final time.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, The Miz & Kit Wilson

Nick Aldis is backstage and in comes The Miz with Kit Wilson. Miz says they should be standing as champions. Aldis says it was like something took over the referee. But the man was cursed. The Miz tells him he has to be kidding him.

Aldis says this is outside of his scope of control. Kit says there needs to be consequences for Dan Engler. Aldis says Kit could put him in the ring against Danhausen unless he is worried about the curse. Miz says there is no curse and Aldis walks away.

Jacob Fatu vs. Tama Tonga

Back inside the arena, we head down to ringside for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is Jacob Fatu. The entrance of his opponent, Tama Tonga, is in progress. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, we see Tonga with a head lock but Fatu throws him to the ropes. Both men with shoulder tackles. Tama Tonga with right hands. He throws Fatu to the turnbuckle but Fatu with a running clothesline. Fatu with a right hand.

Fatu with a running moon sault and Tama Tonga rolls to the outside of the ring. Fatu with a suicide dive and Tama Tonga falls onto the announce table. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Fatu and Tonga trading shots back-and-forth. Fatu with a clothesline followed by a senton. Fatu gets Tama Tonga in the corner and he climbs the second rope. Fatu headbutts Tama Tonga and Tama Tonga falls onto the mat. Fatu with a running hip attack.

He goes for another hip attack but Tama Tonga with a spinning heel kick. Tama Tonga with a modified pedigree. He goes for the cover but Fatu kicks out. Tama Tonga runs towards Fatu but Fatu with a super kick followed by a pop up Samoan drop. Fatu with a mighty moon sault for the victory.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Drew McIntyre Attacks Jacob Fatu

Fatu grabs a microphone but Drew McIntyre gets in the ring and hits him from behind. The referee breaks it up but Fatu with a super kick. Fatu runs towards Drew but Drew with the Claymore. Drew throws Fatu to the outside of the ring and he throws him into the ring steps.

Drew grabs a steel chair and he hits Fatu across the back with it. Drew with the Futureshock DDT on the outside of the ring. Drew takes handcuffs out of his back pocket. He cuffs one of Fatu’s hands and he pulls him into the ring post.

Drew hits Fatu with the handcuffs and he handcuffs Fatu’s other hand. Drew wraps the handcuffs around the ring post. Out come WWE officials. Fatu headbutts Drew but Drew gets up and kicks Fatu. Drew with right hands. Drew throws Fatu back into the ring.

From there, he hits him with a vicious Claymore Kick that lays him out. Drew takes his belt off but WWE officials get in the ring. Drew pushes them away and he begins to whip Fatu with the belt. WWE officials get back in the ring and break it up.

Backstage With R-Truth, Damian Priest, Danhausen & Rhea Ripley

R-Truth who is backstage and he is talking about how you can watch WrestleMania. The camera pans out and we see that he is talking to Danhausen. He tells R-Truth that he can’t wait for WrestleMania, he will take over WrestleMania and the world.

In comes Damian Priest and Priest says it’s not Asuka anymore. R-Truth says he did not think it was Asuka. Priest says last week, R-Truth said it was Asuka. R-Truth says last week, Priest said there was a little girl running around with face paint on.

Priest says that was R-Truth and in what world did he think it was Asuka but Danhausen is gone. We hear screaming and see B-Fab being thrown into equipment. In comes Rhea Ripley and she looks at Priest, telling him one down, one to go.

Sami Zayn Addresses Trick Williams & Lil Yachty

The show heads to a commercial break from there. When the show returns, WWE United States Champmion Sami Zayn comes out and makes his way to the ring. He says he is not deaf, he hears them. He says everywhere he goes, everyone is talking about change. Even Cody told him he needs to change to get ahead.

He says he comes out and by the sound of it, it sounds like some of them want to see some change. Zayn says his entire career, he has strived to give them something more than a hot t-shirt, a catchphrase or a viral moment. He has tried to give them himself, he has given them something real, his heart, his mind, his soul.

He says some fans boo but there are a lot of people here, that still means something to them. And those are the fans he cares about. Zayn says when he meets fans and his stuff got them through stuff, thats who he cares about. The fans in California who have had his back since day one, that is who he cares about.

Zayn says he would never betray himself because that would mean betraying them. He says he will never change. He says for the ones that are booing, he doesn’t even know what he did. The fans boo. He says he doesn’t care. The moment he realized his ride or die fans have his back no matter what, all the pressure is off.

He says like it or not, in nine days, he is walking into WrestleMania as champion and he will walk out as champion. The lights go out and Trick’s music hits. Out come Trick Williams and Lil Yachty to the ring. Trick says he thinks the people are tired of hearing Zayn talk.

They are talking about mister always crying, breath funky, can’t get the job done Zayn. And the truth is that Zayn hates him. He can’t stand the sauce, the flavor, that he doesn’t deserve these opportunities. He says he didn’t spend 20 years working to get there but they also call him the anointed one.

And like it or hate it, he will beat him at WrestleMania because everyone loves Trick Williams. Zayn says he doesn’t think they love him, love takes a long time to build. He says he thinks they like him but not love him. Zayn says what’s not to like but to understand that he can make all the jokes he wants.

He says at the end of the day, he is in the ring at WrestleMania with a WrestleMania main eventer. And he will drag him into deep water. He says Trick has not shown him anything. At WrestleMania they will find out if he can walk the walk or if he is just talk.

Lil Yachty says Zayn sounds like a hater. You can take away the coat, the amazing entrance music but materialistic things don’t make Trick Williams. He says Trick Williams makes Trick Williams. And at WrestleMania, he will become the new champion.

Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams

Matt Cardona’s music hits and out he comes. He goes one-on-one against Trick Williams next. The show heads into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, the match is already under way. Cardona with right hands but Trick with a knee.

Trick with a body slam and chops to the chest. Trick throws Cardona to the ropes but Cardona with a flying forearm. Cardona climbs the second rope and he lands a drop kick. Trick rolls to the outside of the ring. Cardona throws Trick back into the ring and Trick is in the corner.

Cardona climbs the second rope and Trick trips him up. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Trick with a back hand. He throws Cardona to the ropes but Cardona slams him onto the mat.

Cardona with the Unpretty Her. He goes for the cover but Trick kicks out. Cardona runs towards Trick but Trick throws him into the turnbuckle. Trick with the Trick slap and a Moment like this. He goes for the cover but Cardona kicks out. Trick throws Cardona to the outside of the ring. Trick with a clothesline and he gets in Zayn’s face.

Trick pushes Zayn. He throws Cardona back into the ring. Zayn gets on the ring apron and Lil Yachty trips Zayn down. Zayn gets up and hits him with the Helluva Kick. That distracts Trick and Cardona rolls Trick up but Trick kicks out. Trick to the ropes and Trick with the Trick Shot for the victory.

Winner: Trick Williams

Danhausen’s In-Ring Debut

It’s now time for the “very nice, very evil” in-ring debut of Danhausen in WWE, as he is up next inside the squared circle on this week’s SmackDown in San Jose.