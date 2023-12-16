WWE SmackDown Results – Decembert 15, 2023

WWE returns with their weekly two-hour blue brand program this evening.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso, Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory in U.S. Title Contender Tournament matches and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, December 15, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/15/2023)

The WWE “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we shoot inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

The Bloodline Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Roman Reigns’ theme hits and out comes “The Tribal Chief” accompanied by Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. They settle in the ring and the music dies down. Reigns tells Green Bay to acknowledge him and then tells them “Alright, now shut up.”

He talks about it being the holiday season and he’s one to give praise where its’ due. Reigns goes on to offer high praise for this person as the next in line after him, while Jimmy Uso stands behind him assuming it’s him. The fans chant for Randy Orton but Reigns says of course it’s not Orton.

He says the next Tribal Chief is …”Jimmy, enjoy me in congratulating your brother, Solo!” He hugs Solo as Jimmy looks comedically bummed out. Randy Orton’s theme hits before anything else can happen and out comes “The Apex Predator” interrupting “The Tribal Chief.”

Randy Orton Interrupts & Confronts The Bloodline

Corey Graves speculates that this won’t end well on commentary as we head into a commercial break.