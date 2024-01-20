WWE SmackDown Results – January 19, 2024

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 continues tonight in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on FOX live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

On tap for this week’s show is Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar, Angel & Humberto vs. LWO & Carlito, the Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles contract signing, U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears on The KO Show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, plus Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, January 19, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/19/2024)

